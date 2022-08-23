In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Karrion Kross and Scarlett discussed working for Triple H in WWE, having more creative freedom after recent changes, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Scarlett on working for Triple H in WWE: “It was just the easiest decision because we had talked about, ‘What if we get this opportunity? What if we do this? This is how we’re gonna do things, we’re gonna stick to it, and we have to do things on our terms.’ So it’s funny, when Hunter called us, he was the best boss we ever had. It was a complete no-brainer. No other company was gonna compare to it. We trust him. We trust him with our characters and our storyline, so it’s absolutely perfect….sometimes you feel, as a woman, very shut down and not comfortable talking to the boss about certain ideas. Hunter is always there, a text away. We just messaged him yesterday with certain ideas and certain character arcs and storylines. It feels great to be able to build that kind of relationship with the boss. He loves wrestling. He absolutely loves wrestling and wants to make the best show possible, so you feel like you are in great hands at all times.”

On having more creative freedom after recent changes: “This is the sort of rapport, collectively, that I was used to breaking in with NXT. I feel like that’s there right now. I feel like ideas are accepted. If they feel like the idea isn’t the right place or the right time, there’s a very reasonable explanation as to why they wouldn’t do it or how we could expand on it. I love that. It’s a collaborative effort and it feels really good. If you’re an independent wrestler, this is the place that you’re gonna want to go to. You’re gonna wanna be here. This is the time, this is the place. You want to strive to be here.”

