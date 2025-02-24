Karrion Kross Says He’s Seen a Shift In the Way Fans Feel Toward Him

Karrion Kross says he’s seen how people have been viewing him in different light lately, and he appreciates it. Kross posted to his Twitter account on Sunday to note that over the last year as he’s had some memorable feuds, he’s seen people change their perceptions regarding him.

Kross wrote:

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t felt a major shift in the way a lot of fans feel towards me over the last year, more so recently. Just putting it out there that I see you and appreciate you”