Note On Karrion Kross Segment Cut From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select reports that a segment with Karrion Kross was intended for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown but was ultimately cut from the show. Last night’s episode was taped last week, on October 27.

The segment, which would have been Kross’ return to WWE TV, would have featured him, Scarlett and Shotzi. WWE sources claim the segment would not have made sense for anyone involved, which is why it was pulled ‘early in the day’ on October 27. It was never filmed.

This info wasn’t given to some in the company, so the segment was still listed on run sheets and on the show palns as of 7 PM ET prior to last week’s taping. However this snafu didn’t cause any timing problems because it was a taped show and they were able to adjust.

It remains to be seen when or how Kross returns to television. As for Shotzi and Scarlett, several in people in WWE were said to be happy with the pair’s hosting of their web series Chamber of Horrors, as well as Halloween Havoc.