Karrion Kross Sends Message to AJ Styles: ‘There Is No Such Thing as a Fair Fight’
– Karrion Kross has a huge match on next week’s Raw, where he will face former WWE Champion AJ Styles. Yesterday, Kross had a message for his upcoming opponent on social media, slamming the notion of a “fair fight.”
Karrion Kross wrote, “The greatest lie ever perpetuated in combat culture is the idea of a ‘fair fight.’ There is no such thing as a fair fight. Do you understand yet? #WWERaw ⏳ @WWE”
Karrion Kross vs. AJ Styles goes down on Monday, April 14 on WWE Raw. The event will be held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It wills tream live on Netflix.
The greatest lie ever perpetuated in combat culture is the idea of a “fair fight.”
There is no such thing as a fair fight.
Do you understand yet?#WWERaw ⏳ @WWE pic.twitter.com/8yJiycYzTl
— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) April 9, 2025
