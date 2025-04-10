– Karrion Kross has a huge match on next week’s Raw, where he will face former WWE Champion AJ Styles. Yesterday, Kross had a message for his upcoming opponent on social media, slamming the notion of a “fair fight.”

Karrion Kross wrote, “The greatest lie ever perpetuated in combat culture is the idea of a ‘fair fight.’ There is no such thing as a fair fight. Do you understand yet? #WWERaw ⏳ @WWE”

Karrion Kross vs. AJ Styles goes down on Monday, April 14 on WWE Raw. The event will be held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It wills tream live on Netflix.