Karrion Kross Sends Message To Xaiver Woods Ahead Of WWE Raw Match

On WWE TV, Karrion Kross has been trying to get between Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston after being together for so many years in The New Day.

On this week’s Raw, it was announced that Otis and Akira Tozawa would team with Woods to take on Kross and The Final Testament on next week’s Raw. Kross sent a message to Woods in this post on his Twitter account:

“What are you doing, Woods? What are you doing? No, no, no. Please don’t do that. Do not involve other people in our business. I don’t like that. I don’t appreciate it. Not only that, it defeats the entire purpose of everything I’m trying to do for you. I’m trying to help you stand on your own two feet. I never said, ‘Don’t ever talk to Kofi again,’ or, ‘You can’t visit him on the holidays,’ or, ‘You can never tag with him again.’ All I suggested was that you take a step away from New Day. You had I guess your own interpretation of that. Don’t turn me into the bad guy here. Kofi’s the bad guy. You, I’m suspicious of at this point because all you’re gonna do for those guys is get them severely hurt. I don’t know what you’re trying to do here. Are you trying to replace the New Day? You think these two guys are gonna be the next Big E and Kofi Kingston? No, brother. It doesn’t work that way. This is not going to help you. The only thing that’s going to help you is to learn how to stand on your own two feet and then, you come with me. If you’re not going to do that, well, next Monday, I’m gonna see you, like I always do. When I do, I’m gonna step on your head. Then I’m gonna leave you where I find you, just like I do. Because after all, you beat me once, right? [Laughs] Sure you did. You beat me where Kofi couldn’t. That’s the confidence we want. I’m telling you right now, that’s never gonna happen again. You understand what I’m trying to tell you? Get rid of these guys, or else. Tick tock,” Kross said.