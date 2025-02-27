Karrion Kross Set To Be Part of FSW’s Chris Bey Benefit Show

Karrion Kross is heading to FSW to be part of the promotion’s benefit show for Chris Bey. Future Stars Of Wrestling announced on Wednesday that Kross will be part of the March 23rd show in Las Vegas, as you can see below.

Karrion Kross is heading to FSW to be part of the promotion’s benefit show for Chris Bey. Future Stars Of Wrestling announced on Wednesday that Kross will be part of the March 23rd show in Las Vegas, as you can see below.

Kross joins a lineup that includes Swerve Strickland, Johnny TV, Rich Swann, Danny Limelight, Sam Adonis, Brittnie Brooks, Brooke Havok, Brian Cage, Rhyno, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayne, Kenny King, Ice Williams, Brittnie Brooks, Rick Knox, Justin Borden, and Melissa Santos.