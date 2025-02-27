wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Set To Be Part of FSW’s Chris Bey Benefit Show
Karrion Kross is heading to FSW to be part of the promotion’s benefit show for Chris Bey. Future Stars Of Wrestling announced on Wednesday that Kross will be part of the March 23rd show in Las Vegas, as you can see below.
Kross joins a lineup that includes Swerve Strickland, Johnny TV, Rich Swann, Danny Limelight, Sam Adonis, Brittnie Brooks, Brooke Havok, Brian Cage, Rhyno, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayne, Kenny King, Ice Williams, Brittnie Brooks, Rick Knox, Justin Borden, and Melissa Santos.
FSW is excited to announce that current WWE Superstar @realKILLERkross will be appearing at Beynefit for Bey. This is his first appearance inside an FSW ring in more than 3 years. An announcement will be made regarding his opponent shortly. For more info [email protected] pic.twitter.com/rBsdo4wsd5
— 𝗙𝗨𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗪𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗚 (@FSWVegas) February 27, 2025
