– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross shared a cryptic message and video on social media yesterday. The video shows clips of him performing his armbar submission hold, which Gunther also recently used on Braun Strowman. It also shows the number five and the words, “The end.” You can view that clip and Kross’ message below. Karrion Kross wrote:

“I show the entire world smoke, They all collectively see it. And some still convince themselves there’s no fire. They find a trail of bread crumbs, but instead of following it, They convince themselves it’s mere coincidence and leads to nowhere. I offer salvation. Yet, some will still choose to burn away or starve into the abyss. Pay attention, The Devil you know is in the details.”