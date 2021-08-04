Karrion Kross Shares Message After Loss to Keith Lee, Fully Committed to ‘Improving All Things’

– On Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, Karrion Kross lost a rematch to Keith Lee. However, Kross isn’t letting him get discouraged. He shared a workout clip on Twitter and wrote a message after the defeat.

Karrion Kross wrote, “Out of the ring and back to the drawing board. Didn’t go my way, But that was yesterday. And in this present moment, we can be on course to improving all things if we fully commit to the necessary process. Thank you #Chicago It was good to see, hear and feel you again.”

Later in the day, he also tweeted, “I woke up everyday like this for years and it got me to where I’ve been. And it’s going to take me to where I know I can go. Stay tuned on all programs. I don’t have roadblocks or ceilings, Just speed bumps. And in the end, They always get run over. #TickTock” You can view those tweets below:

