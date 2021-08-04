wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Shares Message After Loss to Keith Lee, Fully Committed to ‘Improving All Things’
– On Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, Karrion Kross lost a rematch to Keith Lee. However, Kross isn’t letting him get discouraged. He shared a workout clip on Twitter and wrote a message after the defeat.
Karrion Kross wrote, “Out of the ring and back to the drawing board. Didn’t go my way, But that was yesterday. And in this present moment, we can be on course to improving all things if we fully commit to the necessary process. Thank you #Chicago It was good to see, hear and feel you again.”
Later in the day, he also tweeted, “I woke up everyday like this for years and it got me to where I’ve been. And it’s going to take me to where I know I can go. Stay tuned on all programs. I don’t have roadblocks or ceilings, Just speed bumps. And in the end, They always get run over. #TickTock” You can view those tweets below:
Out of the ring and back to the drawing board.
Didn’t go my way,
But that was yesterday.
And in this present moment,
We can be on course to improving all things if we fully commit to the necessary process.
Thank you #Chicago
It was good to see, hear and feel you again.
⏳🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/SPOsM408FA
— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) August 3, 2021
I woke up everyday like this for years and it got me to where I’ve been.
And it’s going to take me to where I know I can go.
Stay tuned on all programs.
I don’t have roadblocks or ceilings,
Just speed bumps.
And in the end,
They always get run over.#TickTock ⏳ #Adapt pic.twitter.com/nmFTP40sMm
— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) August 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Addresses WWE Release, Cites Difference Over Business Opportunities
- Cody Rhodes On His Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, AEW’s Philosophy On Free Agent Signings
- Chris Jericho Responds To Vince McMahon’s Comments On WWE Not Seeing AEW As Competition
- Backstage Rumor on Adam Cole Contract Expiration Being Tied to Release of Canyon Ceman