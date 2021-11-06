Karrion Kross Shares Message After WWE Release, Adam Scherr Responds

– Following his WWE release this week, former Superstar Karrion Kross posted a video clip on his Instagram account showing a cemetery along with some ominous music. He wrote in the caption, “I heard you all the entire time.” Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr, aka Braun Strowman, later posted a response to Kross on his Instagram story.

Scherr’s Instagram story had an image from Kross’ cemetery clip. He wrote in the image, “Tick Tock!!!!! It’s time to #ControlYourNarratve We’re waiting for you!!!” It appears Scherr is suggesting Kross join EC3’s Free The Narrative project. You can view Kross’ Instagram post below.

WWE released Adam Scherr last June. He wrestled EC3 at last month’s Free the Narrative II event.