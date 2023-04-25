Karrion Kross Has His Sights Set On Two Titles, Not Just One

After Triple H revealed the new World Heavyweight Championship title, Karrion Kross took to Twitter in response to fans supporting him as a candidate to win the belt. Kross signaled the inevitability of his acquisition of the championship and also stated his apparent intent to claim the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. His first tweet on the topic stated:

I see you all tagging me in the new World Heavyweight Championship photos. Believe me, that will inevitably be mine in due time. ⏳ Keep in mind though… The very first person to end Roman’s Championship run is going to make history in such a way that will be never forgotten.

He followed with a second statement to clarify:

Not to be confused,

I want it ALL. I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t. The hard road is my road. I’ll continue to put my time in,

Take away the time from the next victims and earn what I choose to pursue through the cards. ⏳@WWE #KrossCult

You can find the original tweets from Kross below.