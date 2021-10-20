Karrion Kross Sports Posh, Formal Look in New Photos With Scarlett

– Karrion Kross shared a number of photos this week showing him sporting a newer formal and more look, along with real-life fiancée Scarlett. The photos were taken by Orlando-based photographer, iLLite Fotos. The Twitter account noted that they were “Bonnie & Clyde with a Modern Twist.” You can check out some of those images below.

Kross wrote in the caption for one, “Don’t let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.” Meanwhile, Scarlett tweeted, “It’s not Halloween yet, but I’m dressed as the love of your life.”

Earlier this week, it was reported by WrestleVotes that WWE planned on repackaging Karrion Kross and making changed to his character. It’s rumored that WWE wants to show Kross as more of a “psycho” yet also, “calm and cool.”

It’s not confirmed if these photos are related to what WWE had in mind. The rumor added that Kross’ helmet was supposed to stay, and there are still no plans to use Scarlett yet on the main roster.

