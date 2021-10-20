wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Sports Posh, Formal Look in New Photos With Scarlett
– Karrion Kross shared a number of photos this week showing him sporting a newer formal and more look, along with real-life fiancée Scarlett. The photos were taken by Orlando-based photographer, iLLite Fotos. The Twitter account noted that they were “Bonnie & Clyde with a Modern Twist.” You can check out some of those images below.
Kross wrote in the caption for one, “Don’t let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.” Meanwhile, Scarlett tweeted, “It’s not Halloween yet, but I’m dressed as the love of your life.”
Earlier this week, it was reported by WrestleVotes that WWE planned on repackaging Karrion Kross and making changed to his character. It’s rumored that WWE wants to show Kross as more of a “psycho” yet also, “calm and cool.”
It’s not confirmed if these photos are related to what WWE had in mind. The rumor added that Kross’ helmet was supposed to stay, and there are still no plans to use Scarlett yet on the main roster.
“Don't let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.”
📷 @iLLiteFotos pic.twitter.com/J8cZIjLeVf
— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) October 19, 2021
— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) October 20, 2021
It’s not Halloween yet, but I’m dressed as the love of your life 👻@iLLiteFotos pic.twitter.com/2z4mwCNIqF
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) October 20, 2021
Bonnie & Clyde with a Modern Twist🎞💣💨@WWEKarrionKross x @Lady_Scarlett13 https://t.co/7ksiZroTAS#KarrionKross#ScarlettBordeaux#iLLiteFOTOS pic.twitter.com/FN7YZVceqV
— iLLite FOTOS (@iLLiteFotos) October 20, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Lana Reveals Miro Wouldn’t Let Her Make An Onlyfans Account
- Bruce Prichard On Original Concept For Buried Alive Match At WWE In Your House 11, Pitching Idea To Undertaker & Mankind
- Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction When WWE First Met With Sable, Sid Vicious’ Run With WWE
- MJF Is Keeping His Options Open For When His Contract Expires, Talks AEW & WWE’s Ratings Battle