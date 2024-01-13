wrestling / News

Karrion Kross’ Stable Gets Name On WWE Smackdown

January 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Authors Of Pain Karrion Kross WWE Image Credit: WWE

Karrion Kross’ new group has a name, as revealed on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw a video play in which Kross introduced the group — himself, Scarlett, Paul Ellering, and the Authors of Pain — as The Final Testament.

The trademark for the name was filed on January 7th. The AoP and Ellering joined Kross and Scarlett on last week’s episode of Smackdown.

