wrestling / News
Karrion Kross’ Stable Gets Name On WWE Smackdown
January 12, 2024 | Posted by
Karrion Kross’ new group has a name, as revealed on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw a video play in which Kross introduced the group — himself, Scarlett, Paul Ellering, and the Authors of Pain — as The Final Testament.
The trademark for the name was filed on January 7th. The AoP and Ellering joined Kross and Scarlett on last week’s episode of Smackdown.
The mind games continue… ⏳🔥@realKILLERkross @Lady_Scarlett13 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3H8bqxhYRw
— WWE (@WWE) January 13, 2024