Karrion Kross Explains His Strategic Avoidance Of Roman Reigns

In a recent appearance on El Brunch, Karrion Kross talked about his two roster runs with WWE and some of his strategic choices during his earlier appearances (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler was hoping to face off against a number of roster names in upcoming matches but decided to take a more cautious approach to angle for his ultimate goals. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.

On his initial wrestling goals when starting with WWE: “When I was leaving NXT the first time and coming to the main roster, my goal was to compete against Roman Reigns. I wanted to be very careful about how I would talk about them publicly, because sometimes when you say what you want to do publicly it will never happen. People would ask me, ‘Do you wanna wrestle Goldberg? Do you wanna wrestle Brock Lesnar? Do you wanna wrestle Bray Wyatt? Drew McIntyre? Randy Orton?’ Yes, across the boards, but I would never ever talk about Roman Reigns. I didn’t want him to know I was coming.”

On his reaction to the events in his return to WWE: “At the time I thought that I would naturally just get there. So this time coming back, immediately going towards my original goal to compete against him, I feel very, very good about this. This is exactly where I want to be.”