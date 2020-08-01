Karrion Kross Teases Altercation With Drew McIntyre

As we noted earlier this week, Drew McIntyre was asked about a possible match with Karrion Kross and he said that Kross and Scarlett had his attention. In a post to Instagram, Kross teased a possible altercation with the WWE Champion, noting that ‘anything can happen in the WWE.’

He wrote: “Anything can happen in the #WWE. And it’s all the more reason why you should never miss an episode no matter what brand it is. Think about the future.”