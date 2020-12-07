wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Teases NXT Return At Takeover: WarGames
Karrion Kross’ return is imminent, as he hinted at on tonight’s NXT Takeover: WarGames. During tonight’s show between matches, the lights went out for a moment and a vignette aired teasing Kross’ return to the brand. You can check out a few pics from the vignette, which is not yet online, below.
Kross has been gone since he suffered a separated shoulder while defeating Keith Lee for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: XXX. Kross teased his return last month, saying he could be back “any second.” Kross also posted to comment on the vignette, as you can also see below.
𝑻𝒊𝒄𝒌…
𝑻𝒐𝒄𝒌…#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Hgx3eNpqIC
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
Vultures. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/7QzZCfIjku
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
Think about the future. https://t.co/OMu3Cq7tMt
— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) December 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Wardlow Recalls His WWE Tryout Being Full Of People Who Didn’t Like Wrestling, His Reaction to Not Being Accepted
- More On Wrestlers Being Upset About Impact’s COVID Protocols
- New Report Suggests That AEW Is Interested In Tessa Blanchard After All
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Roman Reigns & Kevin Owens Angle On SmackDown