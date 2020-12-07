Karrion Kross Teases NXT Return At Takeover: WarGames

Karrion Kross’ return is imminent, as he hinted at on tonight’s NXT Takeover: WarGames. During tonight’s show between matches, the lights went out for a moment and a vignette aired teasing Kross’ return to the brand. You can check out a few pics from the vignette, which is not yet online, below.

Kross has been gone since he suffered a separated shoulder while defeating Keith Lee for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: XXX. Kross teased his return last month, saying he could be back “any second.” Kross also posted to comment on the vignette, as you can also see below.