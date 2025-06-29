wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Thanks WWE Fans Following Night of Champions Match
Karrion Kross is feeling a lot of gratitude to the fans following his match at WWE Night of Champions. Kross battled Sami Zayn on Saturday’s show and he posted to Twitter on Sunday to speak to the fans who have been supporting him, writing:
“Didn’t ask for shortcuts.
Didn’t ask for favors.
We just showed up—every time—staying ready even when no one was watching.
Saudi Arabia, you saw it.
You felt it.
And that means more than you know.
To the rest of the world watching,
With your never ending support;
Thank you for reminding us who this is really for.”
Zayn ultimately picked up the win over Kross at the show. Scarlett also posted to Twitter, writing:
“I’ve watched Kross give everything.
For years. For this.
Saudi Arabia, you saw him. You felt him. You respected him. And as someone who knows what he’s worth THANK YOU.
I’ve never been more proud.
#WWENOC”
Didn’t ask for shortcuts.
Didn’t ask for favors.
We just showed up—every time—staying ready even when no one was watching.
Saudi Arabia, you saw it.
You felt it.
And that means more than you know.
To the rest of the world watching,
With your never ending support;
Thank you… pic.twitter.com/gOTC8ajdDj
— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) June 29, 2025
I’ve watched Kross give everything.
For years. For this.
Saudi Arabia, you saw him. You felt him. You respected him. And as someone who knows what he’s worth THANK YOU.
I’ve never been more proud. #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/dfPJXvjSkD
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 29, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Fans Chanted For Matt Cardona During WWE Night of Champions Post-Show
- Rhea Ripley Says She Has Bruised Ribs After WWE Night of Champions
- Triple H Comments On CM Punk’s Apology to Saudi Arabia, Says He’s ‘Grown’ As A Person
- Triple H Responds To Fans Chanting One More Match at Night of Champions Post-Show, Says It’s Not Happening