Karrion Kross Thanks WWE Fans Following Night of Champions Match

Karrion Kross is feeling a lot of gratitude to the fans following his match at WWE Night of Champions. Kross battled Sami Zayn on Saturday’s show and he posted to Twitter on Sunday to speak to the fans who have been supporting him, writing:

“Didn’t ask for shortcuts. Didn’t ask for favors. We just showed up—every time—staying ready even when no one was watching. Saudi Arabia, you saw it.

You felt it.

And that means more than you know. To the rest of the world watching,

With your never ending support; Thank you for reminding us who this is really for.”

Zayn ultimately picked up the win over Kross at the show. Scarlett also posted to Twitter, writing:

“I’ve watched Kross give everything.

For years. For this. Saudi Arabia, you saw him. You felt him. You respected him. And as someone who knows what he’s worth THANK YOU. I’ve never been more proud. #WWENOC”

With your never ending support; Thank you… pic.twitter.com/gOTC8ajdDj — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) June 29, 2025