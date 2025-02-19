In an interview with Geeking Out (Via Fightful), Karrion Kross spoke about wrestlers getting pushes in WWE and said that he thinks he can be ‘that guy’ if given the opportunity. He noted that the fans also believe he can be at that level.

Karrion Kross said: “I don’t know. It’s a dangerous question to answer, but this is what I will say. I don’t envy the position of creative or booking the show because you have this company, and it’s worth billions, and you have public shareholders. You don’t want to hire anything less than the best of the best. So now you have a whole roster full of people that are incredible. Some people, for a lack of better word, they get cast as background. Some people get cast as supporting actors, and then some people are the leads. Now, if you pay a lot of money out to the leads, those are gonna be the people you’re really gonna run with, and the rest of the cast in wrestling kind of supports the leads.

“There are some people that are in the supporting actors background or just background that could be great leads. But you kind of have an obligation, once you’ve cast certain people as leads in the show, you have to run with them, and maybe they’re just trying to get the most out of their leads right now. But I don’t fucking give up. That’s not my fucking thing. So I’m gonna stick it out, and every single opportunity that I get, I’m gonna show them I could be that guy. Because I can be, and a lot of the audience knows that. In terms of getting the opportunity to demonstrate that, I stay ready for it. I train for it, I eat for it.

“I don’t get complacent whatsoever. Any Monday that comes around, the way I look at it, Monday Night Raw, tonight could be that night that changes the direction of your career, but you need to be ready for it. You have six days at home. You can’t just be hanging out on the couch. You need to be ready. Things change very quickly. That’s kind of the way I approach it. But to directly answer your answer, I’m not in control of that process. But I’m ready for it. I’d like to think that they know that.”