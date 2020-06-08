wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Dominates Tommaso Ciampa In PPV Debut at NXT Takeover: In Your House (Pics, Video)
Tommaso Ciampa came out ready to fight for his match at NXT Takeover: In Your House, but he ran into a freight train in Karrion Kross. As noted in our live coverage of the show, Kross defeated Ciampa in surprisingly short order, dominating the former NXT Champion to win the match.
You can see some highlights from the match below:
𝕱𝕬𝕷𝕷 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕻𝕽𝕬𝖄. 𝕱𝕬𝕷𝕷 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕻𝕽𝕬𝖄. 𝕱𝕬𝕷𝕷 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕻𝕽𝕬𝖄.#NXTTakeOver @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/9ssTaa7JH4
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
Tick tock. It's time. ❌⌛💀#NXTTakeOver @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/pyvsFMFIiK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2020
Daddy's home. 🏠🖤#NXTTakeOver @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/w2N7Y811rA
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
.@WWEKarrionKross is no joke. #NXTTakeOver @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/O72tQ61aCe
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2020
A merciless @WWEKarrionKross is looking to DISMANTLE @NXTCiampa at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House. pic.twitter.com/iFveTE9sxa
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
There's no escape now. ⌛
The end is here for @NXTCiampa. #NXTTakeOver @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/Tiq6yKYddg
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
