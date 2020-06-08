wrestling / News

Karrion Kross Dominates Tommaso Ciampa In PPV Debut at NXT Takeover: In Your House (Pics, Video)

June 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karrion Kross Scarlett NXT Takeover: In Your House

Tommaso Ciampa came out ready to fight for his match at NXT Takeover: In Your House, but he ran into a freight train in Karrion Kross. As noted in our live coverage of the show, Kross defeated Ciampa in surprisingly short order, dominating the former NXT Champion to win the match.

You can see some highlights from the match below:

