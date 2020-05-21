wrestling / News
Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa Set For NXT Takeover: In Your House
The first match is set for NXT Takeover: In Your House and it will see Karrion Kross and Tommaso Ciampa do battle. On tonight’s epsiode of NXT, Ciampa came out after Kross defeated EVOLVE’s Liam Gray and cut a promo, praising Kross but saying that he’s returning from the attack by Kross a couple of weeks ago to announce the match. You can see some pics and video below from the segment.
NXT Takeover: In Your House will take place on June 7th from Full Sail University and airs live on WWE Network.
