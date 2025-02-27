wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Releases Trailer For Short Film Blue Evening
February 26, 2025 | Posted by
Karrion Kross is starring in a short film, and he released the first trailer for it online. The WWE star posted the trailer to Blue Evening to his Twitter on Wednesday, and you can check it out below.
Kross wrote:
“VERY excited to finally debut this trailer.
Blue Evening will have an LA screening date that will drop soon. Keep everyone posted.
But stay tuned for Film Festival dates to watch our film in a town near you!”
— Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) February 26, 2025
