Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest To Open NXT In Commercial-Free Match

Both the opening and closing bouts of this week’s NXT will run without commercials, with Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest kicking off the show. WWE has announced that Priest and Kross will be the opening match for NXT and will run without ads. Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly was previously announced to run without commercials.

The announcement reads:

“The hourglass has run out on the long-awaited return of Karrion Kross. Will time soon be up for Damian Priest as well?

The two powerhouses will kick off NXT New Year’s Evil, featuring non-stop, commercial free action!

Nonplussed by the re-emergence of sinister siren Scarlett as he and others made their case for an NXT Title opportunity, Priest invited Kross to meet him face to face.

The doomsday deviant responded by later assaulting Priest, putting The Archer of Infamy on the NXT Injury Report with a devastating powerbomb on the stage.

Kross, who demolished the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee en route to becoming NXT Champion this past summer before suffering a shoulder injury, looked every bit as destructive in his return to the ring against Desmond Troy.

With the tone already set for what figures to be a savage encounter, will Priest become Kross’ latest victim, or will he take another step toward infamy by dealing Kross his first defeat?

Don’t miss NXT New Year’s Evil, Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 8/7 C on USA Network!”