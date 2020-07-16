wrestling / News

Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic & More Set For Next Week’s NXT

July 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

Karrion Kross will do battle with Dominik Dijakovic on next week’s episode on NXT. WWE announced tha match between the two after Kross attacked Dijakovic on this week’s episode.

Also announced for next week is a match between Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain. NXT airs next Wednesday on USA Network.

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

