Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos Added to Bloodsport XIII

April 2, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bloodsport Image Credit: GCW

Josh Barnett has announced a fight between Karrion Kross and JR Kratos for Bloodsport XIII on April 17 in Las Vegas. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Shinya Aoki
* Karmen Petrovic vs. MAIKA
* Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos
* Also announced: David Modzmanashvili, Tom Lawlor, Simon Gotch, Jonathan Gresham, Royce Isaacs, Konami, Gabe Kidd

