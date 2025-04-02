Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos Added to Bloodsport XIII

Josh Barnett has announced a fight between Karrion Kross and JR Kratos for Bloodsport XIII on April 17 in Las Vegas. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Shinya Aoki

* Karmen Petrovic vs. MAIKA

* Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos

* Also announced: David Modzmanashvili, Tom Lawlor, Simon Gotch, Jonathan Gresham, Royce Isaacs, Konami, Gabe Kidd