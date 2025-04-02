wrestling / News
Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos Added to Bloodsport XIII
Josh Barnett has announced a fight between Karrion Kross and JR Kratos for Bloodsport XIII on April 17 in Las Vegas. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Shinya Aoki
* Karmen Petrovic vs. MAIKA
* Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos
* Also announced: David Modzmanashvili, Tom Lawlor, Simon Gotch, Jonathan Gresham, Royce Isaacs, Konami, Gabe Kidd
A killer and a God of War – Two titans, set for all out WAR.
The walls will crack and crumble, the ground will shake, and lights will flicker from every impact. Let's hope the Palms can stay standing after these two collide.
Karrion Kross vs J.R. Kratos at Josh Barnett's:… pic.twitter.com/XVl49v9KsU
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) April 2, 2025
