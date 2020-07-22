Karrion Kross On Wanting Both of Keith Lee’s Titles, Who Came Up With Hourglass Idea, Randy Orton Criticizing Tommaso Ciampa

Karrion Kross discussed chasing Keith Lee for his NXT Titles, Randy Orton’s Twitter shot at Tommaso Ciampa and more in a new interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet. You can see highlights below:

On if Tommaso Ciampa being his first opponent and if it was a ‘test’: “Actually, to be quite honest with you, it didn’t occur to me at the time. But perhaps he’s right. It may have been. I think I get so tunnel-visioned on the task at hand. I deliberately developed a very militant state of mind on when there is something to be done, to put all my energy in that direction.”

On if he was happy with his match with Ciampa: “Very! Very very very. It was everything that I wanted it to be. From a selfish standpoint, if I can say that. It was everything I wanted it to be in terms of the back and forth, the violence and just the vibe. I feel like Tommaso and I really accomplished a big fight feel. And that’s really what I’m always going after. I’m going after that. I want people to feel like they’re about to watch something go off that is going to feel different from everything else that they are going to watch on the show and I want them to be pumped about it on the way there. I’m always aiming for that. Always.”

On how came up with the hourglass idea: “I actually had some ideas about hourglass stuff when I got on board. I don’t remember who I conveyed them to, but that particular situation was not something that either one of us suggested for that time. Maybe it was a part of creative ideas that they kind of jotted down that they were going to do at some point, but I was talking about hourglass stuff. Actually, one of the t-shirt ideas and concepts that I had suggested just recently came out with the hourglass. So we’re going in that direction, which is great! I always try to create tangible things for people on social media for an association with character. Always used hourglasses. I’m glad that we have a literal one now. It’s real cool.”

On whether he gets bummed out at fans focusing on Wednesday ratings over content: “Not at all because they can be or do however they want. To me, those people are just as important as the people who don’t pay attention to it. Fans are fans. I don’t really categorize which fan is more important than the other, because that is an equation to go completely psychotic. There are people online that are in our industry that spend way too much time and energy on that type of stuff. Where my energy goes is trying to make sure that the time that I am given to be seen on television I get the most out of. I know all of that stuff is important, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be THAT important to me. In the priorities of what’s important to me, making sure that my segments are as entertaining and sincere as possible is where all of my energy goes. I’ll hear about those things on the backend. There are people that have jobs in this company where it’s their occupation to be consumed and concerned with measuring those things. It’s not mine. So I just don’t allow my energy to go there. I save it for the fans.”

On Randy Orton criticizing Ciampa after their match: “Well, here’s the thing. He’s funny. He’s actually funny. I think he’s funny. I find the things that he says funny. I’ve never met him before, but I’m assuming he probably has a great sense of humor and on social media, when I’m reading something, and I learned this years ago, I do my absolute best not to attach my own personal context to what I’m reading. That can happen in text messages. That can happen on social media. And I think what happens sometimes is, people’s comprehension of something that is written, the context of it just takes on a life of its own. And, who’s to say, there may have been absolutely nothing malicious about what he said. I don’t know. It’s a jab. Yeah, of course you can see that. But whether it was malicious or not, I would have no idea. So I just wouldn’t assume that it is. Does that make sense? … Me personally, I can only take Twitter so seriously. And I’m sure a lot of people are like that as well. They don’t mean to set the world on fire with it.”

On his thoughts going into his match with Dominik Dijakovic this week: “I think that people are expecting a good match. From what I’ve read and what I’ve seen. I think we are going to surpass what people are expecting to see. Because [Dijakovic] specifically, I’ve never been in the ring with someone with a style like his. Specifically because of his size. He, in my opinion, has a striker’s lucha libre kinda hybrid style. Which is crazy because he’s very tall. And I think that the clash of styles is going to make for really interesting chemistry. I can guarantee people it’s going to be a lot more violent than they are anticipating. That much I will go on record to say. Very pumped for people to see.”

On if he wants just one or both of Keith Lee’s titles: “Ya know … I got big pants … and I don’t think one belt is enough. I think I’m gonna need two to be able to walk around comfortably. That’s just where I’m at currently with it right now. I’m gonna need two belts, I think.”