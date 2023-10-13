Karrion Kross Says He Was Set To Work With Bray Wyatt For WrestleMania

Karrion Kross recently revealed that he was scheduled to work with the late Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 39. Wyatt had been in the process of a feud with Bobby Lashley in the lead up to the April PPV before he was pulled from TV due to health issues, and Kross noted in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that he was supposed to work with Wyatt for the PPV.

“We were supposed to work last WrestleMania and nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and people in the office,” he said (per Fightful). “We were slated to do something. We would talk for hours about how we want to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people. Where we thought we both needed to be. We had ideas with Alexa [Alexa Bliss], Bo [Bo Dallas], Scarlett. Everything happened the way it did.”

Kross continued, “He left a mark on anybody and everybody he ever met. It’s just very strange the way everything played out. Beautiful and tragic. He was always an inspiration to me and showed everybody warmth.”