– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross said he’d be stilling to step in for the injured Kevin Owens against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 next weekend. Below are some highlights from Wrestlezone:

Karrion Kross on Kevin Owens’ injury: “I’m still really upset hearing about what happened to Kevin. I was kind of hoping he was going to pop out of a box and be like, ‘Gotcha!’ I was really hoping that was going to happen. And then, I wouldn’t even have been mad that he worked us all. But I don’t think that is the case.”

Kross on being willing to face Orton instead: “I don’t know who Randy’s opponent is going to be. But, if they asked me, I’d do it in a heartbeat. That would be crazy if that happened in Las Vegas. That’s where I got my break, and that’s really still very much my home.”

Karrion Kross competed at WrestleMania 40 last year. On Night 2, he and Final Testament stablemates Akam and Rezar of the AOP lost to The Pride’s Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford in a Philadelphia Street Fight. WWE has not announced a replacement opponent for Orton at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.