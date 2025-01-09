Karrion Kross Says He Wants To Write and Produce Wrestling Later In His Career

In an interview with the Chazz Palminteri Show (via Fightful), Karrion Kross expressed an interest in writing and producing wrestling later on in his career, in the next five to ten years.

When asked what he saw himself doing in that timespan, he said: “I still see myself in the business. In what capacity? I would love to sit here and tell you I’m still in the ring. I’m very healthy, I don’t have any major injuries. I have gotten hurt before. But I take good care of myself. I could see myself…one day, seriously, I would really love to write and produce some sort of wrestling. I come up with good ideas for people all the time, and I don’t want anything for them. I just give them away because I think the better our show is, the better it is for everybody.“