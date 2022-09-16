Karrion Kross Explains WWE’s “New And Aggressive Era”

Appearing recently on WWE Español, Karrion Kross offered some details on what he envisions for the future of WWE with its new leadership after the departure of Vince McMahon (per Wrestling Inc). Kross won two championships under now-Head of Creative Triple H during his tenure on NXT and is optimistic about how the executive will direct the promotion. You can watch the complete video and read a highlight from Kross below.

On where he thinks WWE is headed now: “I think this is going to be a very new and aggressive era. Things are just going to become very, very aggressive, and they were already aggressive to begin with, but, Triple H to me is the best boss I’ve ever worked for … He’s not an easy person to work for because excellence is expected, and that’s a good thing, because excellence brings out the best in everybody … If you have a question, he’s always available … In terms of ideas and things we’d like to create for fans, we can always go to him.”