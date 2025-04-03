Karron Kross Says He Doesn’t Mind Wrestling on WWE Main Event, Says Name of the Show Doesn’t Matter

Karrion Kross wrestled on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event against Akira Tozawa, in a match that was taped on Monday in London. In an interview with TSC (via Fightful), Kross said that he didn’t mind appearing on the show, as the name of the show doesn’t matter to him.

He said: “I got to wrestle live in London on Main Event, and that was awesome being in front of those people. I know a lot of guys, not saying any names or throwing any shade, but sometimes they feel a particular way if they’re not on the main show and if they’re on Main Event. For me, and I know Tozawa is the exact same way, it doesn’t matter what the name of the show is. It’s about the people that are there live and about giving them a piece of the greatest show on earth that they came to see. He thinks like that, I think like that, and we went out there and rocked the house. It was awesome to be in front of that many people and performing, especially in London, it was a really hot crowd.“