Various News: Independent Star Kasey Catal Announces Retirement, Latest Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard

– Independent star Kasey Catal has announced her retirement from the ring. Catal posted to Facebook on Wednesday (per Steven Bradley on Twitter) and announced that she has hung up the boots.

The Facebook post reads:

“Hey! Thanks for the birthday love. I’ve been a bit radio silent, but wanted to confirm that l’m no longer wrestling. Thank you to all of the fans who gave me the courage and strength to express myself in the most authentic way I could. You kept me going. I will always adore wrestling, and even more deathmatch wrestling. I am so grateful for everything it’s done for me, and the experiences that have changed my life. Now it’s time to prioritize growth, using my voice, and continuing to inspire in other ways. Thank you.”

Catal had a seven year career that included matches with GCW, ICW No Holds Barred, IWA Mid-South, WSU and more. Her final match was at H2O HustleMania VII in September of last year where she was on the winning team for a Cage Of Hell match alongside Brandon Kirk, Deklan Grant, Jess Moss & Matt Tremont.

