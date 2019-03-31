wrestling / News

Kassius Ohno Set to Appear at Reality of Wrestling’s No Limits Show

March 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kassius Ohno NXT 1-16-19

– Kassius Ohno has been announced as appearing at Reality of Wrestling’s upcoming No Limits show. The Twitter account for Booker T’s promotion announced on Sunday night that the April 13th show in Texas City, Texas will feature Ohno. You can see the post below:

