Kassius Ohno Set to Appear at Reality of Wrestling’s No Limits Show

– Kassius Ohno has been announced as appearing at Reality of Wrestling’s upcoming No Limits show. The Twitter account for Booker T’s promotion announced on Sunday night that the April 13th show in Texas City, Texas will feature Ohno. You can see the post below:

🚨 @KassiusOhno is Coming 🚨

WWE/NXT superstar Kassius Ohno is coming to Reality Of Wrestling on Sat, April 13th in Texas City at the #WorldGymArena.

You never know who will show up in the 20 Man “No Limits” Elimination Match!

— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) April 1, 2019