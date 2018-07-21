Kassius Ohno Shoots Down Ad Claiming He’s Booked For Indie Show

– Kassius Ohno has posted to Twitter shooting down a claim that he’s been booked for a Primetime Championship Wrestling show in August. You can see Ohno’s report, in which he says he is being falsely advertised for the show and when he reached out to try and clear the matter up, the company claimed his Twitter account was fake.

The promotion has since deleted the Tweet, the screenshot of which can be seen in Ohno’s tweet: