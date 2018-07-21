wrestling / News
Kassius Ohno Shoots Down Ad Claiming He’s Booked For Indie Show
– Kassius Ohno has posted to Twitter shooting down a claim that he’s been booked for a Primetime Championship Wrestling show in August. You can see Ohno’s report, in which he says he is being falsely advertised for the show and when he reached out to try and clear the matter up, the company claimed his Twitter account was fake.
The promotion has since deleted the Tweet, the screenshot of which can be seen in Ohno’s tweet:
Hey Alabama! There’s some goober falsely claiming to have me booked for a show in August. The Facebook page is Primetime Championship Wrestling- I’ve reached out to sort this out & they’re claiming *I’m* a fake account. Either way, someone is misrepresenting me. Beware! pic.twitter.com/hInR3ymuwR
— KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@KassiusOhno) July 21, 2018