wrestling / News

Kassius Ohno Shoots Down Ad Claiming He’s Booked For Indie Show

July 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kassius Ohno NXT 32118 PROGRESS

– Kassius Ohno has posted to Twitter shooting down a claim that he’s been booked for a Primetime Championship Wrestling show in August. You can see Ohno’s report, in which he says he is being falsely advertised for the show and when he reached out to try and clear the matter up, the company claimed his Twitter account was fake.

The promotion has since deleted the Tweet, the screenshot of which can be seen in Ohno’s tweet:

