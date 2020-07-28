Former Crockett & WCW Star Kat LeRoux Passes Away

PWInsider reports that Kat LeRoux has passed away. LeRoux was best known for her work in Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW in the 1980s and 1990s. Details on her passing are not known, though she had been dealing with liver issues. Brittany Brown first reported the news of LeRoux’s passing on social media.

We’d like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Kat LeRoux.

Some videos of her work are below.