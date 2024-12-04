wrestling / News
Katana Chance Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed
A new episode of WWE Speed is now available, with Katana Chance advancing in the tournament to decide who gets a shot at the Women’s Speed Championship. She defeated Alba Fyre in the first round. She will face either Michin or Ivy Nile in the quarterfinals. The other quarterfinal match features Zelina Vega vs. Natalya. The winner faces Candice LeRae for the title.
