Katana Chance And Kayden Carter Discuss Their Growth As A Team

Speaking with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere (per Fightful), Katana Chance and Kayden Carter discsueed their rise as a tag team in WWE from NXT to the main roster. Here are the highlights:

Chance: “I feel like every journey and challenge that we’ve taken, it changes us, and I feel like we’ve just, from NXT to Raw, we’ve grown so much, and I feel like the people have followed us on our journeys. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs, and I feel like each time, we’re just finding ourselves more and finding the flow and just riding the waves.”

Carter: “We were the first team to win both the Women’s Tag Team Titles and the NXT Tag Team Titles as a whole, so I feel like that really pushed us together as a unit. From there, it just made us stronger because we knew that we were a powerful team and a team to be reckoned with, so I feel like we’ve grown so much. Just being here every day, every challenge just makes us stronger as a unit and all the ups and downs, it just keeps pushing us for a further goal to be a two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion, just to create more legacies for ourselves and as a tag team, so that’s what we’re striving for.”