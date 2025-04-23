Katana Chance Thinks Chelsea Green Is ‘Hysterical’

– During a recent interview with TSC Wrestling with Fred Richani, WWE Superstar Katana Chance spoke about how Chelsea Green is the funniest WWE Superstar she know. She said on Chelsea Green (via Fightful):

“Okay, because I would say Kayden. All right, besides us, I’m trying to think because I kind of just switched locker room when I went to SmackDown, you know? I would have to say Chelsea (Green). I would have to say Chelsea. She’s.. I think she’s hysterical.”