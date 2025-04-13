– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, WWE Superstar Katana Chance spoke about wanting a match with her tag team partner, Kayden Carter, against The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy). Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Katana Chance on wanting a match against The Hardys: “If possible, I would say me and Kayden vs. The Hardy Boyz. Way back, watching wrestling, me and my sister. Who did we love? The Hardy Boyz. They were always doing the crazy stuff. Like, I feel like what we’re trying to do.”

On how The Hardys are a huge inspiration for Chance and Carter: “We’re definitely a little bit toned down, but we tried to get people to watch and be like, ‘Oh my gosh. I never thought somebody would do that,’ right? So, I feel like they were a huge inspiration to that. So I feel like me and Kayden vs. The Hardy Boyz would be really cool.”

The Hardys are currently part of TNA Wrestling as the TNA World Tag Team Champions. However, they recently had a brief stint in WWE NXT, competing against Fraxiom and defending their titles at NXT Roadblock last month in New York City. Chance and Carter recently competed in a #1 Contendership Gauntlet last night on WWE SmackDown and failed to secure a win. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria won the match.