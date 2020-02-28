Katarina Waters Added To ROH Women’s Title Tournament

In a post on Twitter, Ring of Honor announced that Katarina Waters (better known as Katie Lea in WWE and Winter in TNA) has been added to the women’s world title tournament that begins at Quest for Gold. That event happens on April 24 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

