Katarina Waters Added To ROH Women’s Title Tournament
February 28, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Ring of Honor announced that Katarina Waters (better known as Katie Lea in WWE and Winter in TNA) has been added to the women’s world title tournament that begins at Quest for Gold. That event happens on April 24 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
•Quest For Gold•
ROH Women’s World Title Tournament #QuestForGold begins in Philadelphia April 24th at the 2300 Arena!
Signed to compete: @katarinasinfamy
Join us in person or streaming for HonorClub!
🎟PURCHASE TICKETS: https://t.co/kQVqHqiTC6 pic.twitter.com/1NmucsB44w
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 28, 2020
