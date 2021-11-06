Katrina Cortez Says Her Visa is Expiring Next Month Following WWE Release

Katrina Cortez’s bad news is continuing, as her work visa is expiring next month following her releasee from WWE yesterday. Cortez was among those released on Thursday from WWE and posted to Twitter on Friday to note her visa is set to expire in December.

Cortez is believed to be under a 30-day non-compete clause following her release. She wrote:

” At 18 I made the decision to travel to an unknown country, without knowing English I came here… today I receive an email telling me that my visa expires next month and I will have to sell everything that with much love and effort I have achieved.”