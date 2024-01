– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey, son of William Regal, challenged Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima at today’s AJPW New Year’s Giant Series event. The show was held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Nakajima defeated Dempsey to retain his title.

The two opponents showed each other respect and shook hands after the match. After Dempsey left the ring, Nakajima was challenged by Shotaro Ashino for a shot at the title.

PWInsider reports that the collaboration between WWE and AJPW is not expected to be a one-time occurrence. You can view some highlights, clips, and images from the title matchup below: