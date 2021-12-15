wrestling / News
Katsuyori Shibata Announces In-Ring Return at WrestleKingdom
December 15, 2021 | Posted by
Katsuyori Shibata is returning to in-ring competition on January 4, 2022.
In a brief announcement made before the interval of today’s World Tag League & Best of the Super Junior finals, Shibata came to the ring and announced that on January 4, he’d be back in action.
No opponent was named, but that would be Shibata’s first official match for New Japan since 2017’s Sakura Genesis and that match against Katsuyori Shibata at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley On Favorite Of His ‘Three Faces Of Foley’ Characters, WWE Backlash 2004 Match With Randy Orton
- Tony Khan Critiques ‘Other Shows’ With ’17 Rematches With the Same Two People’
- Mike Chioda on Why Shane McMahon Had a Falling Out With Triple H, Shane’s Current Role in WWE
- Honky Tonk Man Reveals How He Dealt With Ultimate Warrior Being Too Rough in the Ring