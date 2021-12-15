Katsuyori Shibata Announces In-Ring Return at WrestleKingdom

Katsuyori Shibata is returning to in-ring competition on January 4, 2022.

In a brief announcement made before the interval of today’s World Tag League & Best of the Super Junior finals, Shibata came to the ring and announced that on January 4, he’d be back in action.

No opponent was named, but that would be Shibata’s first official match for New Japan since 2017’s Sakura Genesis and that match against Katsuyori Shibata at Ryogoku Kokugikan.