Katsuyori Shibata Comments On Match With Orange Cassidy on AEW Rampage

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Katsuyori Shibata spoke about his match with Orange Cassidy on this past Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was only Shibata’s third match since returning from an acute subdural hematoma.

He said: “It’s frustrating, really. The result is the same, and I have a lot of things to reflect on in terms of my moves. I felt that I was back on the battlefield, and that the ring is special. Sometimes things go well, and sometimes things don’t go well. I really felt alive. I’ve been looking for a chance for a long time. I thought that if I waited in Japan, I would never get a chance. I didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity I have now. I wanted to give it my all. I went there without hesitation.“