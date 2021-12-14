Katsuyori Shibata Thinks He Has ‘A Couple Of Matches Per Year’ In Him If Cleared To Wrestle

As previously reported, Katsuyori Shibata is set to make a “major announcement” during the NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors Finals on Wednesday in Ryogoku. Shibata made his much-anticipated return to the ring at the G1 Climax 31 Finals back in October, where had had a five-minute exhibition with Zack Sabre Jr.

Shibata was recently interviewed by KAMINOGE magazine, and he discussed getting cleared to return and potentially becoming an active in-ring competitor once again (translation via @golden_kuma on Twitter):

“That’s the thing I wanna work on. Carefully. I’d like to talk to the doctor and the company about how often I should wrestle. This is just my feeling, but I probably have only a handful of matches left in me if I’m able to wrestle. A couple of matches per year. Just like the pace of MMA fights. I’ll have medical tests before and after each match. I think I need to improve my physical conditions while seeking for matches/rules that fit it. So the exhibition match at the G1 finals show was a huge step forward.”

Of course, Shibata was forced to retire back in 2017 after suffering a subdural hematoma during a match with Kazuchika Okada.