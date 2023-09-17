wrestling / News

Katsuyori Shibata Title Defense Against Nick Wayne Set For 9/21 ROH

September 17, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
As recently announced by AEW, Katsuyori Shibata will be defending his Ring of Honor Pure Championship Title against Nick Wayne on Ring of Honor’s September 21 episode. Additionally, Shibata will be appearing at AEW WrestleDream on October 1 in Seattle. You can see a clip from social media about the announcement below.

