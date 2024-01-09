Katsuyori Shibata Hopes To Finish His Career In AEW

Katsuyori Shibata signed a new deal with AEW recently, and he says he’d like to finish his career there. Shibata recently spoke with Tokyo Sports, talking about how NJPW transitioned him to a coach after his subdural hematoma.

“I can’t work as an affiliated fighter,” Shibata said (translation per Fightful). “I guess that (New Japan’s decision) is not wrong. But if there is no place for me, then there is no reason for me to be here. I’ve regained a lot of my senses after competing in AEW, and I feel like I want to finish my career here.”

Shibata said about his health, “I’ve been checked by a doctor, and I’ve given him a medical certificate. If I don’t clear it, I can’t compete.”

Shibata was announced as having signed to a new AEW deal on December 23rd.