Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
Katsuyori Shibata and Lee Moriarty are set to face off on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced the match between the two on Thursday, as you can see below.
The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:
* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. AZM
* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher
* Lee Moriarty vs. Katsuyori Shibata
Saturday Night #AEWCollsion
Highland Heights, KY
This Saturday, 4/13
On TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT@theleemoriarty vs @K_Shibata2022
After scoring the pin for Shane Taylor Promotions last night on #AEWDynamite, Lee Moriarty will collide vs The Wrestler Katsuyori Shibata this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/OjHefEz9D3
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 11, 2024
