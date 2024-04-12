wrestling / News

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

April 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 4-13-24 Image Credit: AEW

Katsuyori Shibata and Lee Moriarty are set to face off on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced the match between the two on Thursday, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. AZM
* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher
* Lee Moriarty vs. Katsuyori Shibata

