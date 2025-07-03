Katsuyori Shibata, Minoru Suzuki and More Announced For TAKAYAMANIA EMPIRE

A press conference happened earlier today announcing that several Japanese stars would wrestle at TAKAYAMANIA EMPIRE. The event celebrates Yoshihiro Takayama, who suffered a cervical spinal cord injury in 2017 and was left paralyzed from the neck down. Wrestlers announced include Katsuyori Shibata, Minoru Suzuki, KENTA and Naomichi Marufuji. They will be in the main event in a tag match, but the pairings were not announced. This is the fourth TAKAYAMANIA EMPIRE.

Other special guests include Kazuo Yamazaki, Kenta Kobashi, Sanshiro Takagi, and Meiko Satomura.