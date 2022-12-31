Katsuyori Shibata On His Win Over Tom Lawlor at INOKI BOM-BA-YE, Praises Lawlor

Katsuyori Shibata picked up a win over Tom Lawlor in a UWF rules match at INOKI BOM-BA-YE earlier this week, and he spoke about the fight during a post-event press conference. The MMA/wrestling hybrid match saw Shibata get the victory per NJPW, making Lawlor tap out. You can see a couple of highlights (translated from Japanese) below, courtest of NJPW:

On the fight: “I think only the people who were called by Antonio Inoki are coming today… I didn’t find any reason why I wouldn’t come, so it means a lot to me that I was able to play a game here today. And as I said earlier, I think I was able to prove that I was injured in the same two countries, but I can come back to the middle of the ring again like this.”

On facing Lawlor: “It was great. I really like Tom Lawlor. Tom Lawlor and this timing, this day, this day will never come again. The first “INOKI BOM-BA-YE” after the death of the chairman, there will never be a memorial tournament again, so I was able to go up to the ring and fight Tom Lawlor. I think this is the ‘fighting spirit’ that I can do now.”