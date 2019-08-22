Katsuyori Shibata Reportedly Working To Get Cleared To Wrestle

It was reported several weeks ago that Katsuyori Shibata would not be cleared to wrestle any time soon, even though he was involved in an in-ring angle at the NJPW G1 Climax Finals. Shibata suffered a head injury and subdural hematoma in 2017 and was told he would never wrestle again. There had been speculation that he might be back to wrestle KENTA, who turned heel by attacking him, but this didn’t seem likely due to his condition.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while Shibata has not been cleared to wrestle, he will attempt to get cleared. He currently trains with his students and the question is whether or not he can ever take a shot to the head, and if not, if they can work around that given the style in NJPW.