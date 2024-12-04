wrestling / News
Katsuyori Shibata, Shane Taylor Promotions, More Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV
– Ring of honor has announced several new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Katsuyori Shibata faces Alex Reynolds. Shane Taylor Promotions faces Top Flight and Action Andretti, plus more. Here’s the announced lineup:
* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Alex Reynolds
* Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti
* Trish Adora vs/ Rachael Ellering
* The Gates of Agony vs. Preston Vance & Griff Garrison
* JD Drake & Beef in action
It's 6-man tag team warfare as @shane216taylor, @CarlieBravo & @ShawnDean773 go to battle against @TopFlight612 & @ActionAndretti!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/8sNKS5kraf
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 4, 2024
The Gates of Agony @ToaLiona & @thekaun RETURN to #ROH as they take on the newly formed team of @griffgarrison1 & @Pres10Vance!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/wWL4x7NbUt
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 4, 2024
.@TrishAdora202 & @RachaelEllering CLASH in singles competition TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/t9qDlkDpvS
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 4, 2024
Looking to get back in the winning column, @RealJDDrake & @BEEFTCB are back in tag team action TOMORROW NIGHT!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/T3gJy67qJn
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 4, 2024
.@YTAlexReynolds has a tough task ahead as he takes on the former #ROH Pure Champion @K_Shibata2022!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/CdIf2uhJCL
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 4, 2024
