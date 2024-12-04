– Ring of honor has announced several new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Katsuyori Shibata faces Alex Reynolds. Shane Taylor Promotions faces Top Flight and Action Andretti, plus more. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Alex Reynolds

* Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti

* Trish Adora vs/ Rachael Ellering

* The Gates of Agony vs. Preston Vance & Griff Garrison

* JD Drake & Beef in action

Looking to get back in the winning column, @RealJDDrake & @BEEFTCB are back in tag team action TOMORROW NIGHT! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/T3gJy67qJn — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 4, 2024