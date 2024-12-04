wrestling / News

Katsuyori Shibata, Shane Taylor Promotions, More Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV

December 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH 12-05-24 - Katsuyori Shibata vs. Alex Reynolds Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of honor has announced several new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Katsuyori Shibata faces Alex Reynolds. Shane Taylor Promotions faces Top Flight and Action Andretti, plus more. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Alex Reynolds
* Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti
* Trish Adora vs/ Rachael Ellering
* The Gates of Agony vs. Preston Vance & Griff Garrison
* JD Drake & Beef in action

